HOLY FATHER’S PRAYER INTENTION
FOR DECEMBER
The Future of the Very Young
That every country determine to take the necessary measures to make the future of the very young, especially those who suffer, a priority.
FATHER LEDOUX’S PRAYER INTENTIONS
FOR DECEMBER
WORSHIP: As we begin a New Liturgical year, may the Holy Spirit deepen our desire to pray each day with intention for God’s will in our lives.
FAITH FORMATION: May the Season of Advent be for parents (and their children) a time of anticipation and spiritual preparation of the heart and mind for the celebration of Jesus Christ's coming on Christmas Day.
EVANGELIZATION: That others will be able to experience Jesus in us, may we cleanse our hearts from sin in Confession, so Christ may find no obstacle to dwelling within us.
SOCIAL JUSTICE: As we reflect on our blessings this Advent, may they be cause for praise and gratitude to God and lead us to act upon the needs of the poor, refugee, abandoned, imprisoned and disregarded. 'Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.'
BUILDINGS AND FACILITIES: That we will begin this New Liturgical year with increased generosity of our time, talent and treasure to God here at St. Peter, where we are called to build His Kingdom.